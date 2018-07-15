Beachgoers advised not to bathe in 18 Nassau beaches due to potentially high bacteria levels

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. — The Nassau County Health Department in advising beachgoers not to bathe in at least 18 beaches because of high bacteria levels effective Sunday.

At least 18 beaches within the north and south shores within Nassau County are impacted due to heavy rainfall.

The advisory is issued as a precautionary measure for beaches typically impacted by stormwater runoff caused by heavy rainfall.

The stormwater runoff can impact bathing water quality by elevating bacteria levels, which causes an exceeded amount of the state standard for bathing water.

Below is the list of beaches affected:

Centre Island Sound – Bayville

Creek Club – Lattingtown

Laurel Hollow Beach – Laurel Hollow

Morgan Sound – Glen Cove

North Hempstead Beach Park – Port Washington

Piping Rock Beach Club – Locust Valley

Pryibil Beach – Glen Cove

Ransom Beach – Bayville

Theodore Roosevelt Beach – Oyster Bay

Sea Cliff Village Beach – Sea Cliff

Soundside Beach – Bayville

Stehli Beach – Bayville

Tappen Beach – Glenwood Landing

Five South Shore Beaches within Nassau County:

Biltmore Beach – Massapequa

Hewlett Point Beach – East Rockaway

Island Park Beach – Island Park

Merrick Estates Civic Association – Merrick

Philip Healey Beach – Massapequa

In addition, Lattingtown Beach in Lattingtown remains closed due to elevated bacteria levels.