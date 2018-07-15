Beachgoers advised not to bathe in 18 Nassau beaches due to potentially high bacteria levels

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. — The Nassau County Health Department in advising beachgoers not to bathe in at least 18 beaches because of high bacteria levels effective Sunday.
At least 18 beaches within the north and south shores within Nassau County are impacted due to heavy rainfall.
The advisory is issued as a precautionary measure for beaches typically impacted by stormwater runoff caused by heavy rainfall.
The stormwater runoff can impact bathing water quality by elevating bacteria levels, which causes an exceeded amount of the state standard for bathing water.
Below is the list of beaches affected:
Centre Island Sound – Bayville
Creek Club – Lattingtown
Laurel Hollow Beach – Laurel Hollow
Morgan Sound – Glen Cove
North Hempstead Beach Park – Port Washington
Piping Rock Beach Club – Locust Valley
Pryibil Beach – Glen Cove
Ransom Beach – Bayville
Theodore Roosevelt Beach – Oyster Bay
Sea Cliff Village Beach – Sea Cliff
Soundside Beach – Bayville
Stehli Beach – Bayville
Tappen Beach – Glenwood Landing
Five South Shore Beaches within Nassau County:
Biltmore Beach – Massapequa
Hewlett Point Beach – East Rockaway
Island Park Beach – Island Park
Merrick Estates Civic Association – Merrick
Philip Healey Beach – Massapequa
In addition, Lattingtown Beach in Lattingtown remains closed due to elevated bacteria levels.