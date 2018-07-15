Arrest made in Brooklyn triple stabbing that killed 15-year-old

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — Police made an arrest in the triple stabbing that killed a 15-year-old boy in Brooklyn Saturday morning.

Jayson Smith, 25, was taken into custody Saturday after he allegedly stabbed multiple males during a dispute outside Belmont Avenue and Mother Gaston Boulevard in Brownsville.

Investigation revealed a dispute occurred between the males at the local laundromat and continued onto the street before the stabbings took place.

During the incident, 15-year-old Parlay Oller was stabbed in the abdomen and was taken to the hospital where he later died.

An 18-year-old male was also found stabbed in the chest and a 25-year-old man was stabbed in the shoulder, said police.

They were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Smith was arrested later that day and charged with second-degree murder, first-degree gang assault, assault and criminal possession of a weapon.