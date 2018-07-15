16-year-old boy killed by gunshot to the chest in Brooklyn

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — A 16-year-old boy was killed by a gunshot wound to the chest Sunday evening, police said.

The boy was shot in the torso at Blake Avenue and Pine Street around 5:20 p.m., an NYPD spokeswoman said. He was rushed to a local hospital but did not survive.

No arrests have been made. The gunman fled on foot from the scene. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and grey sweatpants.

The shooting happened about a block from Cypress Hills Playground. Police have not yet released the victim’s name.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).