Woman raped, robbed of $500 inside Brooklyn apartment

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn — Authorities are searching for the man accused of raping and robbing a woman inside her Brooklyn apartment early Friday.

At about 1 a.m., a man entered multi-unit apartment in the vicinity of 52nd Street and Seventh Avenue in Sunset Park and knocked on a 34-year-old woman’s door, police said.

When the woman opened the door, the man forced himself inside, forced the woman into her bedroom, displayed a handgun and raped her, said authorities.

He then demanded cash, removing $500 from the victim before restraining the her arms with a sweater and fleeing on foot, said police.

The victim, who was not injured, freed herself and called authorities.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).