Thieves steal $3,500 in Bronx store robberies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The BRONX — Authorities are searching for two men who got away with about $3,500 in two store robberies in the Bronx.

The first incident happened on July 6 at about 7:50 p.m. when two unidentified men entered a discount store along White Plains Road and Brady Avenue, police said.

The thieves cut through the security gate and broke the storefront glass, removing about $500 in cash from the store, authorities said.

Six days later, a similar incident was reported along Williamsbridge Road and Rhinelander Avenue where the metal gate was cut and the front glass door was broken.

Authorities said the men got away with about $3,000 in cash.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).