LAKE RONKONKOMA, N.Y. — Suffolk County Police officers rescued a man after his kayak overturned in Lake Ronkonkoma on Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a call regarding an overturned kayak shortly after 11 a.m. Three responding officers and a lifeguard were able to locate 56-year-old Eric Jerome approximately 300 yards off shore.

Jerome was brought back to shore and examined by the Ronkonkoma Fire Department. He declined further medical treatment.