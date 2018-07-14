Off-duty correction officer arrested after threatening woman outside Manhattan club

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — An off-duty correction officer was arrested after he threatened a woman outside a Manhattan entertainment club, police sources said Saturday.

On July 6 at about 6:30 a.m., Julio Reyes, 39, followed a female worker as she was leaving her shift to enter a vehicle in the vicinity of West 33rd Street and Broadway, sources said.

Reyes displayed a firearm and threatened the victim because she wouldn’t go home with him, according to police sources.

Police sources say that Reyes and the woman knew of each other, but the extent of their relationship is unknown.

No shots were fired and the victim did not suffer any injuries.

Reyes was taken into custody Saturday morning and faces menacing charges.