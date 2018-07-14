Correction officer slashed by gang member at Rikers Island

RIKERS ISLAND, N.Y. — A Rikers Island correction officer was slashed by a gang member Friday night, authorities said.

A dispute broke out between inmates at the Anna M. Kross Center, the largest jail facility in Rikers, when the correction officer interceded, officials said.

One inmate, who authorities say is a member of the Bloods gang, displayed a weapon, said officials.

During the officer’s struggle with the inmate, the inmate broke free and slashed the officer on the left side of his face, leaving a three-inch slash wound, according to officials.

Officials with the Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association said they sent a letter to the Department of Correction, calling for inmates in the section of the facility to be kept in jail cells due to the danger around them, but the department ignored their requests.

Union officials are expected to hold a press conference Saturday following the incident.