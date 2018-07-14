Woman sentenced to 18 years for fatally stabbing Brooklyn mother

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — A Brownsville woman has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for fatally stabbing her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend.

Shenia Williams, 22, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in June.

The incident occurred on September 13, 2016. The victim, 22-year-old Joanna Beauzier, arrived at her ex-boyfriends house with her 9-month-old son.

Officials said Williams pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times.

“The defendant needlessly and senselessly escalated a fight by using a knife with fatal and tragic consequences. She ended a young woman’s life and ruined her own future because of the terrible choice that she made,” King County District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said.