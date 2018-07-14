69-year-old man fatally shot in the Bronx

JEROME PARK, the Bronx — A 69-year-old man was fatally shot inside a Bronx apartment Saturday.

Authorities responded to a call at about 7:24 a.m. about a man shot in the vicinity of Webb and Reservoir Avenues.

When they arrived, officers found a 69-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the back, police said.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Authorities are looking for a person of interest who was last seen fleeing the scene in a black hat, red jersey and black sneakers.

The victim’s identity was not immediately released.

