15-year-old boy dead, 2 others injured in Brooklyn stabbing

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — A 15-year-old boy was fatally stabbed and two others were injured after a dispute broke out in Brooklyn Saturday morning.

It happened shortly after 6 a.m. along the intersection of Belmont Avenue and Mother Gaston Boulevard in Brownsville.

Authorities arrived to find a 15-year-old boy stabbed in the abdomen.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His identity was not immediately released pending family notification.

An 18-year-old male was also found stabbed in the chest and a 25-year-old man was stabbed in the shoulder, said police.

They were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Investigation revealed a dispute occurred between multiple males before the stabbings took place.

No weapon was recovered, and no arrests have been made.