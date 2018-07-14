15-year-old boy dead, 2 others injured in Brooklyn stabbing

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — A 15-year-old boy was fatally stabbed and two others were injured after a dispute broke out in Brooklyn Saturday morning.
It happened shortly after 6 a.m. along the intersection of Belmont Avenue and Mother Gaston Boulevard in Brownsville.
Authorities arrived to find a 15-year-old boy stabbed in the abdomen.
He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
His identity was not immediately released pending family notification.
An 18-year-old male was also found stabbed in the chest and a 25-year-old man was stabbed in the shoulder, said police.
They were taken to the hospital for their injuries.
Investigation revealed a dispute occurred between multiple males before the stabbings took place.
No weapon was recovered, and no arrests have been made.