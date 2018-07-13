Woman set on fire at Queens homeless shelter: sources

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens — Nail polish remover was thrown on a woman who was then set on fire during an argument at a homeless shelter in Queens, police sources said Friday.

The victim, 51, lives at the Verve Hotel, a women’s homeless shelter on 29th Street in Long Island City, according to police.

That’s where sources said the woman argued with another woman who threw nail polish remover on the victim’s face.

The attacker is accused of igniting the flammable liquid and fleeing.

The victim was hospitalized in unknown condition, sources said.

A 33-year-old woman is sought in the attack, according to sources. No arrests have been made.

“This unconscionable act goes against everything we stand for and we’re working closely with law enforcement to ensure the perpetrator is apprehended,” a spokesman for the New York City Department of Homeless Services.