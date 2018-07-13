2 children killed in Union City house fire

UNION CITY, N.J. — Two children were killed and two dozen firefighters were hurt when a fire ripped through a multi-family home in Union City on Friday, fire officials said.

Emergency crews were called at about 9 a.m. to a three-story house along 25th Street at Bergenline Avenue in Union City.

Firefighters arrived to find flames were spread from the basement to the eaves of the building.

Eight civilians, including children, and six firefighters were hospitalized while another 18 firefighters were treated for injuries at the scene, fire officials said.

The ages and identities of the two children who died were not immediately released.

PIX11 News and witnesses at the scene saw multiple firefighters being administered oxygen, with some of those firefighters being taken away on stretchers.

Witnesses told PIX11 they saw multiple children and a woman being pulled from the burning home.

The fire was under control as of 11:15 a.m., more than two hours after firefighters arrived.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.