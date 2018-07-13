The PIX11 Morning News is LIVE in Staten Island from 6-9 a.m. on Friday

STATEN ISLAND, NY — This Friday, we’re taking the PIX11 Morning Show on the road to Franklin D. Roosevelt Boardwalk and Beach, zipcode 10305.

Below, take a look at some memorable moments from the show.

HORSES THAT HELP: HOOPH — or Helping Others Overcome Personal Handicaps — modernizes an ancient Greek tradition to use horses to help those in need. Every week 130 people with disabilities, some as young as 4, have some fun while addressing their specific needs with the help of volunteers and horses.

A FAMILY INSTITUTION: Annadale Bakery is voted the best bakery in Staten Island, and owner Maria Tropiano says the secret is keeping it in the family. “We’ve been born into the business. We’ve been doing this all our lives, and we try to keep it going and new and fresh.”