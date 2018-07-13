Rapper Tekashi69 transfered to Rikers Island’s contagious unit: source

NEW YORK — Rapper Tekashi69, who was being held in Rikers Island’s contagious unit after he was arrested in New York on a Texas warrant for allegedly choking a 16-year-old at a mall, has been granted bail, sources said Friday.

The news of his housing and his bail was first reported by TMZ and confirmed by PIX11 News sources.

The 22-year-old Brooklyn rapper, whose birth name is Daniel Hernandez, is being held in isolation within the Contagious Disease Unit of Rikers.

The unit primarily houses inmates who are ill or high-profile inmates who can’t be held in general population. A source confirms that Tekashi69 will be able to have contact only with correctional officers while he’s behind bars.

It was possible that the rapper could be held at Rikers until his next hearing, which is scheduled for July 20. Then he’s expected to be extradited to Texas to face charges.

On Friday, he was granted bail.