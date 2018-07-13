Spectators stare at Manhattanhenge and flock to NYC streets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A sunset has the power to stop people in their tracks around New York City.

Manhattanhenge has been described by the American Museum of Natural History as a time when the sun is in perfect alignment with the borough’s grid based on the position of the summer sun.

Locations along 14th, 23rd, 34th, 42nd and 57th streets are also impressive. People have been gathering along the river in Long Island City, as well.

The sun is also expected to line up closely with the buildings on Friday, July 13 at 8:21 p.m.

PIX11 News Reporter Greg Mocker talked to people along 42nd Street about various sunsets.