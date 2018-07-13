Rapper ‘Young Ash’ accused of stealing thousands of dollars from fans in credit card scam

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Rapper Young Ash was arrested for allegedly luring her fans to take part of a check fraud scheme, stealing thousands of dollars, authorities say.

According to the indictment filed in Manhattan Criminal Court this week, Gabriel Molina, 32, worked at as the concierge at a building complex on West 63rd Street on the Upper West Side.

He’s accused of taking photographs of the rent checks tenants handed him and then making phony checks using their account information.

Prosecutors say Young Ash, whose real name is Ashley Bautista, used social media to enter the scheme, offering people cash in exchange for the use of their ATM cards and bank accounts. Other members of the crime ring would then deposit phony checks into their account and withdraw funds from the accounts.

The defendants allegedly deposited 52 checks worth over $60,000.

Young Ash posted a statement on Instagram saying “I did not scam my fans, I would never hurt them they are my hearts. The truth will come out on it’s own.”