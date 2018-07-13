LIRR service delayed, diverted after person struck by train

NEW YORK — LIRR customers should expect delays, cancellations and diversions during the Friday morning commute after a person was struck by a train.

With the exception of the Port Washington Branch, LIRR trains are bypassing Kew Gardens, Forest Hills and Woodside.

Long Island Rail Road temporarily suspended westbound between Jamaica and Penn Station, but service has since been restored with delays and diversions.

NYC transit is cross-honoring tickets for the E train at Jamaica, Kew Gardens, and Forest Hills, 2 or 3 train at Atlantic Terminal and 34th Street, and on the 7 train at Woodside.

An “unauthorized person” on the tracks was struck by a train near the Woodside Station, LIRR tweeted at 5:08 a.m.

Their condition is not yet known.

