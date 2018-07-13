PATH trains on 33rd Street line to close for the summer weekends

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HERALD SQUARE, Manhattan -- The anger, the frustration, the outrage from PATH commuters hearing the news that starting on Friday at 11:59 p.m. and running through Monday at 5 a.m., all New York City PATH stations on the 33rd St. line will be closed to allow a new signal system to be installed as part of the federally mandated positive train control or PTC program.

“It’s a nightmare,” Asha Bell, a PATH commuter, told PIX11.

Specifically, it’s the Christopher St., 9th St., 14th, 23rd and 33rd St. stations that will be closed starting this weekend and continuing through the end of October with the exception of Labor Day weekend.

“Just in the weekends, that’s even worse,” Mohamed Sakar, a PATH rider, told PIX11.

PATH is trying to ease the pain a little bit by partnering with the MTA to provide a free limited two trip MetroCard at the World Trade Center’s station for diverted path riders to use on city subways and buses.

They will not work in PATH turn styles and will be valid only on weekends until 5 a.m. Monday morning.

PATH is on track to become the first transportation agency in the region to complete system wide installation of PTC by December 31, 2018 as mandated by the federal government.

But you know what? That’s not really impressive to all the PATH riders who are going to be more than a little inconvenienced this weekend and for the next 14 weekends after that.

“That is bad news,” Linda Jackson, another PATH rider told PIX11. “Lots of people like to go to New Jersey to shop or come here to shop and there’s no parking,” she added.