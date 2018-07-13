NYPD searching for suspects involved in armed robbery spree in Queens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUEENS -- Three men are terrorizing residents in Queens, robbing them of cash, jewelry and credit cards.

Police say in 13 separate incidents that happened between July 1 and July 5, the robbers used a handgun to force victims to hand over their valuables.

The men are so brazen, they are accused of robbing 8 people on the same day just minutes apart, including a 67-year-old and his brother who is visiting from India.

"They pointed a gun and said give me everything you have or I will shoot,” one victim said.

The New York City Police Department is now asking for the public's help in identifying two of the men. Detectives have already arrested a 19 year old from Brooklyn.

Surveillance photographs and video of one of the men shows him using a victim’s credit card in a store.

Most of the robberies are happening in the confines of the 104th, 109th, 114th and 115th Precincts.