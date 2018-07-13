How Monica is making it happen this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mayor Bill de Blasio is now deciding to launch a “Vision Zero” type program aimed at ridding lead from 175,000 apartments in New York City public housing, for good.

Testing 130,000 apartments for lead immediately, his announcement happens on these day a federal judge wants to hear from families who live inside public housing.

The Mayor also promises “intensive outreach” to hundreds of families with children exposed to lead and quarterly reports and transparency.

Krystal Henry lives in the Alfred Smith houses on the lower east side.

Henry says her apartment is a health hazard for her children. “It’s constant stress. I’m tired of it. My kids are sick,” said Henry.

PIX11 News met Henry back in April 2017, when the mother of four needed repairs in her bathroom.

“The mold is back and no one is listening,” said Henry, who now fears her children were also exposed to lead.

She has hired a lawyer, Corey Stern, who represents thousands of children lead poisoned in Flint, Michigan, now represents hundreds of kids living in NYCHA. Stern says there could be a lot more lead poisoned children then what we know now.

“We should be up in arms and the fact the city isn’t, with this mayor, tells us as much about us, than as it does about him,” said Stern. A NYCHA spokesperson tells pix11news, “We have made extensive repairs since April and are working with the resident to complete all necessary work to provide her the safe, clean home she deserves.”

Tiesha Jones made headlines in January when she fought the New York City housing authority and won $57 million. Jones and her beautiful daughter Dakota become the faces of the lead crisis inside NYCHA.

Senator Gustavo Rivera introduced a bill that would greatly expand screening for lead poisoning in children living in both public and private housing/

“Jones described all the barriers she found with Dakota exposure to lead, so we thought is there something we can do with state law? And there is a lot we can do with state law,” said Rivera.

Dakota’s law would require all health officials statewide to take action for all children younger than 18, living in public and private housing. And Dakota’s Law follow the federal CDC standard of five micrograms or more of lead in a child’s blood.

The bill number of Dakota’s Law is Bill S9131. For the entire language of the legislation, visit https://www.nysenate.gov/legislation/bills/2017/S9131

