Chuck E. Cheese’s offers Pay Your Age promo, day after lines force Build-A-Bear to abandon deal

NEW YORK — Chuck E. Cheese’s is offering a Pay Your Age promotion, a day after Build-A-Bear’s offer to customers to pay their current age for a stuffed animal spurred extra-long lines, hours-long waits and led to the shut down of the event.

Chuck E. Cheese’s said the promotion is good all day Friday at participating U.S. locations where Chuck E.’s Play Pass is available.

“Didn’t get to Build A Bear? Come in on 7/13, pay your child’s age, and they will get 30 minutes of All You Can Play. … (Maximum $9 for 30 minutes),” the company said in a Facebook post.

The promotion mirrors that of Build-A-Bear’s, which was abandoned hours into the deal on Thursday due to overwhelming lines in the U.S., Canada and the U.K.

Build-A-Bear had announced the promotion earlier in the week as a way “to kick off its new, everyday celebration of birthdays.” Customers would be allowed to pay their current age for any make-your-own furry friend in all stores in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.

But massive lines forms and, in many instances, police were called in to maintain crowd control. Ultimately, the lines were closed “per local authorities” and Build-A-Bear offered vouchers to customers who were still waiting.