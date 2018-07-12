The video above is courtesy of Tennis.com
Women’s quarterfinals at Wimbledon
-
Ladies’ Quarterfinals at Wimbledon
-
Federer crashes out at Wimbledon
-
Day 7 highlights at Wimbledon
-
Day 6 highlights from Wimbledon
-
Day four highlights at Wimbledon
-
-
Day three highlights at Wimbledon
-
Day 5 highlights at Wimbledon
-
Injured Serena Williams pulls out of French Open before match against Maria Sharapova
-
Man fractures subway rider’s skull with metal pipe during argument
-
NJ murder case dropped after 2 men spent 24 years in prison
-
-
School shooting video game taken down after widespread backlash
-
Men sought in caught-on-camera beatdown inside Queens Checkers restaurant
-
Woman charged in death of dog left for 7 hours in hot car at Walmart