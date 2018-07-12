Union Square Coffee Shop set to close after 28 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNION SQUARE -- The famous Coffee Shop in Union Square will soon close its doors after nearly three decades as an iconic New York City hotspot.

“I didn’t know they were shutting down that’s a bummer we’ll have to get our fix in before it shuts down,” one customer told PIX11 this evening.

Many patrons were surprised to hear the news. A manger at the restaurant confirms to PIX11 they will close October 11, after 28 years in business. Staffers were told the news today and say they’re deeply saddened.

It may have made regular appearances on the hit show Sex and the City and been spotted in movies like the Devil Wears Prada but the Coffee Shop on Union Square West was already made famous long before its turns on both the big and small screens.

“The foods great, I love people watching, it represents the neighborhood,” another restaurant customer said. The Coffee Shop has long been a place for New Yorkers and tourists alike. Frequented by celebrities, models and the fashion industry elite - it’s been a place to see and be seen but insiders say it’s another victim of high rents and the changing face of the neighborhood.

When the Coffee Shop shutters, it will follow several others in Union Square. In December, Republic closed after two decades. Chain T.G.I. Friday’s shut down earlier this year. Also due to a rent hike, famed Union Square Cafe closed in 2015 and had to move several blocks north.