Teen arrested for attempted rape of jogger in Bronx park

NORWOOD, the Bronx — A 14-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday for the attempted rape of a jogger at a Bronx park, police said.

Authorities said the teen followed a 35-year-old woman inside the Bronx River Forest park as she jogged inside the wooded area of the park on Monday.

The teen allegedly approached her from behind and put his hand over her mouth and had his arm across her chest.

The woman fought him off and yelled for help while running further into the park, police said.

The teen was taken into custody Tuesday night and faces attempted rape and harassment charges.