Swimmer dies after being pulled from water at Robert Moses State Park

BABYLON, Long Island — A man who was found face-down in the surf at Robert Moses State Park has died Thursday, New York State Park Police said.

The 63-year-old was pulled from the water at about 1:20 p.m. by two passersby, according to state park police. He was between fields three and four in a non-designated swimming area.

The passersby performed CPR on him and emergency crews continued to perform CPR as he was taken to a hospital, state park police said.

The man was pronounced dead less than an hour later.

The deceased’s name has not been released. His cause of death is yet to be determined.