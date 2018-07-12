Man wanted for allegedly trying to touch 10-year-old girl on UWS

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — A man who allegedly tried to forcibly touch a 10-year-old girl on the Upper West Side is on the loose, and police are asking for the public’s help to identify him.

The incident occurred sometime between 7:50 a.m. and 8:10 a.m. on May 31.

The suspect approached the victim on 83rd St. between Broadway and Amsterdam Ave.

Police said the suspect is approximately 6-feet tall and partially bald.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visit http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or by texting TIPS577 to 274537 (CRIMES). For Spanish, call 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).