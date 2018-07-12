Man found dead in Midtown apartment

MIDTOWN WEST, Manhattan — An investigation is underway into the death of a man whose body was found in the bedroom of his Manhattan apartment, police said.

The deceased — identified as James Rice, 54 — was found shortly after 5 a.m. Wednesday. He was lying face up next to the bed in his bedroom at the Executive Plaza, located at 150 West 51st St., police said.

Rice was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The medical examiner will determine his cause of death.

Broken glass and blood was found at the scene, a law enforcement source told PIX11 News.

Executive Plaza’s website describes the building as “NYC’s best corporate housing solution” and says the location caters to extended stay business travelers who need a place to live for at least 30 days.

PIX11 News’ Henry Naccari contributed to this report.