MORNINGSIDE HEIGHTS — A man has died after he was struck by falling debris in Morningside Heights Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to 524 Riverside Drive around 2:30 p.m. to find the pedestrian unconscious.

He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. There is no identifying information for the man.

There is construction at the building, but it is unclear what fell and struck the man.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.