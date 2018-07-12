Magician Eric Jones blows our minds with this ‘Master of Illusion’ preview

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Magician Eric Jones always has a trick up his sleeves. Well, actually nothing is up his sleeves — we checked. However, we just couldn’t figure out how he pulled off magic — not only in front of us, but with us assisting. He’s definitely one to watch and you can catch him and other performers on the new season of “Masters of Illusion.”

The CW TV series features amazing magic performed by 42 cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers, including 16 new magicians this season, displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines – all in front of a studio audience. The series will run for 13 weeks. “Masters of Illusion” is hosted by Dean Cain and airs on Friday nights at 8 on PIX11 in New York and on CW affiliates nationwide.

