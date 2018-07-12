Luxury watch thieves on the loose in Manhattan

MANHATTAN — Three men are wanted after allegedly breaking into hotel and gym lockers and stealing luxury watches, one valued up to $25,000. They are wanted in connection to the following incidents:

The first incident occurred shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 3 inside Parker New York Hotel, located at 119 West 56th St. A man reported his Rolex watch and wedding band missing, together valued at $10,200.

The second incident occurred on Saturday, May 5 shortly after 5 p.m. inside Parker New York Hotel, located at 119 West 56th St. A man reported his $8,000 Rolex watch missing from his locker.

The third incident occurred Monday, May 7 at approximately 6 p.m. inside Equinox Gym at 14 Wall St., Two men reported a Rolex watch missing, valued at $7,000 and a TAG Heuer watch missing, valued at $1,750.

The fourth incident occurred on Thursday, May 17 at approximately 5 p.m. inside Peninsula New York Hotel, located at 700 Fifth Ave. A man reported his Patek Philippe watch, valued at $25,000, missing from his locker.

The fifth incident occurred on Thursday, May 17 at approximately 6:15 p.m. inside Peninsula New York Hotel, located at 700 Fifth Avenue. A man reported his $2,700 TAG Heuer watch missing from his locker.

The sixth incident occurred on Monday, June 4 at approximately 7 p.m. inside New York Health and Racquet Club, located at 270 Park Ave. Two men reported their Rolex watches missing, together valued at $20,000.

The seventh incident occurred on Tuesday, June 19 at approximately 5:15 p.m. inside Equinox Gym, located at 1633 Broadway. A man reported his $24,300 Audemars Piguet watch missing from his locker.

The first suspect was last seen wearing a multi-colored shirt.

The second suspect was last seen wearing glasses, a white button-down shirt and khaki pants.

The third suspect was last seen wearing a black t-shirt.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).