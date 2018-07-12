‘Dakota’s Law’ will crack down on screening for lead poisoning in public, private housing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- Tiesha Jones and her daughter, Dakota, made headlines in January after the Bronx mom sued the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) for elevated levels of lead in her daughters blood.

Dakota, then four-years-old, had nine times the acceptable lead standard, set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

A jury awarded her $57 million after they found NYCHA responsible for Dakota's lead levels.

Sen. Gustavo Rivera introduced Dakota's Law, which he was inspired to introduce after hearing all of the stories of children and mom's turning their pain into passion.

Dakota’s Law will require all health officials statewide to take action for all children younger than 18 living in public and private housing who register the federal CDC standard of 5 micrograms or more of lead.

