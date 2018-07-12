Suspect arrested in stabbing death of Bronx security guard, death of uncle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAKEFIELD, the Bronx — Police have arrested the man wanted in the deadly stabbing of a female security guard and the fatal stabbing of his uncle back in June.

Idris Abdul-Muhaymin, 45, was arrested Tuesday night after he allegedly stabbed Wanda Rios, 45, with a screwdriver while she was working inside a Bronx security business.

Rios’ body was found at the M.N.I Security Specialist Inc. building on East 233rd Street at Bronxwood Avenue Tuesday afternoon with multiple stab wounds to her neck.

Abdul-Muhaymin is also the same suspect wanted in the murder of his uncle in June, police said.

On June 11, Owen Dillard, 73, was found dead inside his apartment along Beekman Avenue and St. Mary’s Street in Mott Haven with multiple stab wounds to his neck.

Abdul-Muhaymin faces multiple charges, including murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.

Police said Abdul-Muhaymin was also arrested back in 1991 in the Bronx. He was charged with murder after shooting the victim in the head when he was 19.