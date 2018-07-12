Arrest made in shooting death of 16-year-old boy in Bedford-Stuyvesant

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — An arrest has been made in the death of a 16-year-old boy who was shot in the head in Brooklyn Wednesday afternoon.

Justin Delapara, 17, was arrested Wednesday night after he allegedly shot and killed Latrell Brown following a dispute in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

At about 1:50 p.m., the frantic scene unfolded near Macon Street and Stuyvesant Avenue, said police. Brown was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead hours later.

Exclusive video obtained by PIX11 News shows Delapara allegedly pulling the trigger and running away.

Delapara faces charges including murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.