1 dead, several injured in wrong-way crash in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN — One person was killed and several others were injured after a wrong-way driver collided with another vehicle early Thursday.

It happened at about 1:50 a.m. as a 40-year-old man was driving his Volkswagen east on the westbound lanes of the Belt Parkway near exit 4, said authorities.

The vehicle collided head-on with a Honda Accord with three people inside, said police.

Both drivers and the Honda’s front-seat passenger, 29, were taken to the hospital for their injuries, police said.

The Honda’s rear-seat passenger, who was 27, was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

The driver of the Volkswagen is expected to be charged with DWI, said police.

The identity of the deceased was not immediately released.