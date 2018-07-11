Woman fatally stabs boyfriend during dispute in Queens: police

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens — A woman was taken into custody after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend during a dispute in Queens early Wednesday.

Police responded to a call about an assault in progress at about 1:21 a.m. on the second floor of a home in the vicinity of Astoria Boulevard and 93rd Street.

When they arrived, officers found a 43-year-old man with stab wounds to his abdomen and a 35-year-old woman with bruising to her face.

Both were taken to the hospital where the man was pronounced dead.

According to authorities, the couple got into an argument at the apartment when the woman stabbed her boyfriend.

A knife was recovered at the scene, police said.

The woman was taken into custody with charges pending.

The victim’s identity is pending family notification.