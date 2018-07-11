PIX11 Honors: East End Ocean Rescue

EAST HAMPTON, N.Y. — Just in the last several weeks alone, several people in the NYC area drowned after being caught in rip currents.

The best prevention is education and with 35 years as an ocean rescue lifeguard, no one is better equipped to educate your viewers than Jimmy Minardi, Founder of East End Ocean Rescue.

Minardi has seen more than his share of near drownings. He volunteers his time training and overseeing lifeguards every weekend of the summer on Main Beach in East Hampton, and educating children on the importance of water safety through a non-profit he founded, East End Ocean Rescue.

Minardi discusses simple rules for beach safety:

Lifeguards aren’t your babysitters. You must watch your children

Always swim near a lifeguard and don’t swim alone

Don’t use an inflatable raft that can pull you away from shore

If you find someone unconscious, call 911, then begin chest compressions and rescue breathing

Not only are there rules for beach safety, if you find yourself caught in a rip current, here's what to do:

Be able to identify when you’re in a rip current

Don’t panic – that will cause you to expend unnecessary energy

Don’t try to swim towards shore – swim parallel to the shore until you’re away from the rip current

Always let the lifeguard make the rip current rescue