NYPD saves suicidal woman’s life using phone feature

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLUSHING, Queens — A woman who was on FaceTime with her girlfriend walked into a police precinct in Queens telling them that she was threatening to kill herself, a move that saved the suicidal woman's life.

The incident occurred shortly after 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

The woman's girlfriend sent a pin through a text message -- and that was key information for the NYPD detectives from the 107th Precinct to go on.

Police pinpointed a city block in Midtown. Then the NYPD's tech unit found the hotel where she had checked in.

They rushed into her hotel room and found the woman hanging inside a closet but still alive, saving her.

At a news conference, police said they were able to reach the woman within an hour.

She was rushed to a hospital where she is recovering.

Resources: Getting help

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, contact the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) . It is a free, 24/7 service that offers support, information, and local resources. You can also click here for additional hotlines within your state.

Depression and suicidal thoughts are often exhibited in many ways. Warning signs for suicide can include, but are not limited to, talking about wanting to die; conveying feelings of hopelessness, worthlessness or being a burden; and displaying extreme moods.

If someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention advises that you do not leave the person alone, call a prevention hotline, and take the person to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional.

For more information on suicide prevention, including additional resources and warning signs, you can visit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s website.”