Mother of 4 who lives in NYCHA pleads for help: ‘The mold is back and no one is listening’

NEW YORK — Krystal Henry, a mother of four, is pleading for help. She says her apartment is a health hazard for her children.

She lives in the Alfred E. Smith Houses, a public-housing complex located in the Lower East Side.

“It’s constant stress. I’m tired of it. My kids are sick," said Henry.

PIX11 met Henry back in 2017, when the bathroom in her apartment had a massive hole in the wall and ceiling.

“The mold is back and no one is listening,” said Henry, who now fears her children have also been exposed to lead.

The Henry family's lawyer, Corey Stern, is representing hundreds of other children living in NYCHA. Stern also represented thousands of children during the water crisis in Flint, Michigan.

“We should be up in arms and the fact the city isn’t with this mayor, tells us as much about us than as it does about him,” Stern said.

A NYCHA spokesperson told PIX11: “We have made extensive repairs since April and are working with the resident to complete all necessary work to provide her the safe, clean home she deserves.”

If you have a lead-related NYCHA story, you can upload a video to Monica Morales on Facebook