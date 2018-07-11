Man slashes 18-year-old woman on MTA bus in the Bronx

THE BRONX — Surveillance video released by police Wednesday shows a man who slashed an 18-year-old woman repeatedly on a bus in the Bronx.

They were on a Bx 9 bus on June 26 when the victim and her attacker argued, police said. The man slashed the woman in the face, neck and back, then got off the bus at Fordham Road and Webster Avenue.

He fled on foot southbound on Webster Avenue.

Emergency Medical Services rushed the woman to a local hospital where she was treated for serious lacerations, police said. She has since been released from the hospital.

Police have asked for help identifying the slasher. He is believed to be in his 20s and was last seen wearing a black-and-white striped shirt and black pants.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).