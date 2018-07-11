Bronx shooting critically injures man outside home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THROGS NECK, the Bronx — Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition in the Bronx Wednesday morning.

It happened at about 6:40 a.m. as police received a call about a man shot along Tierney Place and Longstreet Avenue in Throgs Neck.

The victim was found with a gunshot wound to the head and multiple shots in his torso, police said.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Police are searching for a man who drove up in a Nissan Sedan and shot the victim before fleeing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).