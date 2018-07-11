Man sentenced 25 years for armed burglary in Long Island

CENTER MORICHES, N.Y. — A Brooklyn man was sentenced to 25 years in prison after he was found guilty of burglarizing an occupied Long Island house in 2016, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini.

A jury convicted 30-year-old Alexander Vaughn of burglary in the first degree on June 12. He was given the maximum sentence of 25 years in prison with five years of post-release supervision on Wednesday.

“It has been a year and a half, and we still jump when we hear the alarm chime signaling a door opened in our home,” a prosecutor read in court from the victim impact statement.

The incident occurred shortly after 10 p.m. on November 16, 2016 when Vaughn, armed with a handgun, and his two accomplices, Bidi George, 21, and Akim Adams, 27, entered the victims’ residence through an open garage connected to the house.

Vaughn reportedly directed George to tie up three occupants of the home to chairs and gag them with duct tape.

Three children between the ages of nine and 12 years old were also in the residence at the time, but were able to hide in the attic after they heard Vaughn, George and Adams breaking into the residence.

The suspects stole various items from the house including jewelry, cash, and a cell phone.

Officers were able to locate and apprehend the suspects about an hour after the incident occurred.

Vaughn was the last of three suspects to be sentenced. George was sentenced on November 17, 2017 to 25 years in prison and Adams was sentenced to 17 years in prison on June 18.