MOUNT EDEN, the Bronx — A man was found dead outside a Bronx apartment early Wednesday.

At about 6:25 a.m., police responded to a call after the assistant to the superintendant found an unconscious male in the rear of an apartment along Grand Concourse and East 172nd Street, authorities said.

When they arrived, officers found a 25-year-old male unconscious and unresponsive with head trauma, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made.