Man dies from injuries he suffered in Jersey City street fight: police

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — A man died after he suffered serious head trauma from a street fight in Jersey City, police said Wednesday.

Just after 12 a.m. on July 6, Jersey City police officers responded to reports of a street fight on Lexington Avenue near Bergen Avenue, according to authorities.

When officers arrived, they found a man identified as Glen Mackie Jr., 29, unresponsive on the sidewalk with obvious wounds to his head, police said.

Mackie was transported to the hospital, where he was treated and later pronounced dead, according to authorities.

A medical examiner determined the cause of death to be blunt force trauma to the head, police said.

The Prosecutor’s Homicide Unit is currently investigating the incident with assistance from the Jersey City police department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office at 201-915-1345 or leave an anonymous tip on the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office website at http://www.hudsoncountyprosecutorsofficenj.org/homicide-tip/. All information will be kept confidential.