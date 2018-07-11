Hurricane Chris still speeding, now a Category 2 storm

If you’re on the Atlantic coast, you may want to stay out of the water for the next few days.

Hurricane Chris is moving at 22 mph and is expected to continue picking up speed for several days, and the National Hurricane Center named it a Category 2 storm. Maximum sustained winds settled near 100 mph, and the storm was not expected to gain strength the rest of today.

Some weakening is forecast for Thursday, when Chris will probably become a strong post-tropical cyclone.

The system is expected to bring swells on the coasts of North Carolina and the mid-Atlantic states.

Interactive: Track the storm’s path

“These swells could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions,” the National Hurricane Center said.

As of 11 a.m. ET Wednesday, the storm was about 440 miles east of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, moving northeast at 22 mph.

Forecasters also expect Chris to produce 1 to 3 inches of rain over Newfoundland. Its center will be near southeastern Newfoundland on Thursday night.

Hurricane-force winds extend up to 25 miles from the center of the storm, and tropical-storm-force winds extend up to 90 miles out, the hurricane center said.

The storm will continue to move to the northeast and is expected to remain well offshore of the United States.

There were no coastal watches or warnings as of 11 a.m. ET Wednesday, but the National Hurricane Center suggested people in Atlantic Canada monitor the storm’s progress.