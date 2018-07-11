Hot toys for the fall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — We're well into the summer season, but we’re already looking at some of the hottest toys hitting the shelves for the fall and winter season.

Toy Insider's Laurie Schacht stops by to show us toys coming soon to a store near you that are sure to be top picks for children ages 3 to 14.

FurReal Ricky The Trick-Lovin’ Pup Pet (Hasbro)

Looking for a new best friend? FurReal Ricky, The Trick-Lovin’ Pup Pet is the pet for the job, eager to try new tricks with his new friend! Ricky is the ultimate BFF companion and kids will have a blast showing off all of his cool tricks to family and friends.

Kids can help this clever pup to do fun tricks, from flipping his bone, to shaking “paws”, and even shuffling eagerly for more.

Feed him treats to reward him for his tricks, or pet his back for a job well done, but be careful…he might need a bathroom break!

Ricky joins the rest of the family FurReal family, including Tyler the playful Tiger and Charlie, the Barkin' Beagle.

Ages: 4+

Price: $129.99

Available: Major retailers and HasbroToyShop.com

My Friend Fancy Nancy (Jakks Pacific)

My Friend Fancy Nancy Doll is dressed in her signature classique outfit of fancy dress, leggings, party shoes, and tiara, which are removable for fashion play.

At 18-inches tall and 12 points of articulation in arms and legs, Nancy is ready for any adventure your imagination creates. She also features lights and sounds. Being friends with Nancy is simply the best - because no one does fancy quite like Nancy!

Kids can interact with Nancy, listen to her speak and sing.

Age: 3+

Price: $34.99

Available: Target, Walmart

Treasure X (Moose Toys)

Treasure X combines classic “you dig it” play with the trends of collectable action figures and “extreme” unboxing.

With ten levels of discovery, opening every Treasure X package is an adventure!

Every Treasure X pack includes a treasure map, X-Marks coin, X-Cavator digging tool, a buildable figure embedded in “stone,” and a treasure chest.

Kids can find “bronze” treasure, “silver” treasure, a booby prize, or REAL gold-plated treasure!

Age: 5+

Price: $9.99 to $29.99

Available: Amazon, Target, Walmart

Kuroba Battle Pack (Playmates Toys)

The Kuroba toy line is a new way for kids to play with collectibles. It puts a twist on the classic game of “rock-paper-scissors.”

Kids select rock, paper, or scissors, fold up the Kuroba and lock into game mode. Kids then slide two Kuroba towards each other and the winning Kuroba captures the other.

The pack includes two transforming creatures, two creature gems, and three extra panels for mix & match play.

Collect all 16 Kuroba, mix and match their panels to create unique Kuroba and battle against their friends to become a master Kuroba Keeper!

Age: 6+

Price: $16.99 on Target

Available: Amazon, Target

Crayola Crayon Melter (Crayola)

With the Crayola Crayon Melter, kids can create liquefied crayon designs on a variety of unique surfaces including chalk, wood, glass, canvas and more using classic Crayola crayons. Using three simple steps, kids can create amazing art in less than a minute.

Simply, insert a crayon, plug in and start embellishing virtually any surface. The melted crayon quickly dries cool to the touch.

The sleek, compact design is safe, easy to use and has a low-heat tip for worry-free creativity Discover a whole new way to embellish your designs with Crayola crayons.

Age: 8+

Price: $31.95 on Amazon

Available: Amazon, Target, Walmart, Crayola.com

What’s That Smell (WowWee)