Gunman ‘disguised as an elderly male’ shoots 2 in the Bronx

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx — A gunman ‘disguised as an elderly male’ shot two men in Mott Haven, police said Wednesday.

The man shot two 21-year-old men on July 8 inside of 521 East 146th Street, an NYPD spokesperson said. He hit one man in the buttocks. The other victim was shot in the leg.

Both victims were rushed to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

The man who shot them was last seen fleeing southbound St. Ann’s Avenue toward East 145th Street.

Police have asked for help identifying the shooter. He has was last seen wearing a dark colored hat, black sunglasses, brown beard, blue jean jacket, black pants, black shoes and holding a yellow cane.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).