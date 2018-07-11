Five arrested in connection to deadly Staten Island crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. GEORGE, Staten Island -- Police arrested and charged five people after a minivan crashed into a building on Staten Island on Tuesday, leaving one man dead.

Police charged Isaiaha Black, 20; Illya Baker, 22; Tyreek Gomez, 16; Hassan Ray, 24 and Price Edmonds, 19 with grand larceny, criminal possession of stolen property, and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Court officers responded a dispute involving a knife outside Richmond County Courthouse shortly before 12 p.m. on Tuesday. After noticing a Dodge Caravan fleeing the scene, officers followed the vehicle by foot.

The vehicle drove two blocks before colliding with 26-year-old Robert Craigwell at the intersection of Montgomery Street and Fort Place.

Police said Craigwell was struck and pinned against Fort Pl. Bed & Breakfast. He was pronounced dead at the scene.