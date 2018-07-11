2nd man arrested, 3rd sought in shooting death of rapper XXXTentacion

FLORIDA — A second arrest in the shooting death of rapper XXXTentacion was announced Wednesday by Florida officials, who said they are continuing to look for a person of interest.

Michael Boatwright, 22, faces a first-degree murder charge in the June 18 shooting death of the rapper, whose birth name was Jahseh Onfroy, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators believe Boatwright was one of two armed suspects who confronted Onfroy as he left RIVA Motorsports, an upscale motor sports dealership.

The rapper was shot while inside his sports car, officials said. Attorney David Bogenschutz said investigators told him the 20-year-old rapper, who pronounced his stage name “Ex Ex Ex ten-ta-see-YAWN,” had visited a bank shortly before the shooting and possibly withdrew cash to purchase a vehicle.

Boatwright and Dedrick Devonshay Williams, 22, who was arrested within days of the shooting, are suspected of trying to rob Onfroy, the Sheriff’s Office said.

It is not clear who fired the deadly shot.

Boatwright was first arrested last Thursday on an unrelated drug charge, and was charged with murder Tuesday.

Investigators are still searching for Robert Allen, a 22-year-old man described as a person of interest in the case, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Allen is also wanted on a felony warrant for violation of probation for alleged possession of flakka, a street drug commonly known as bath salts, and for carrying a concealed firearm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives Walt Foster or John Curcio at 954-321-4210. Anonymous callers can contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.