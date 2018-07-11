Cardi B gives birth to daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus

NEW YORK — Cardi B has given birth to her daughter with Offset, the rapper announced Wednesday in an Instagram post.

Cardi B says her child’s name is Kulture Kiari Cephus, in an apparent homage to her father who’s birth name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus. The baby was born on Tuesday and is the first for Cardi.

A photo of newborn wasn’t shared, but the 25-year-old Bronx native broke the news with an image of her nude on a white chair surrounded by flowers. In the first hour that it was posted, the photo had garnered more than 2 million “likes.”

The couple quietly married months ago. A marriage certificate shows that they were wed Sept. 20, 2017, in Atlanta, but only announced their engagement in October.

A month after the marriage, Offset proposed to Cardi on stage at Power 99’s Powerhouse concert, shocking fans.

Grammy-nominated Cardi B shared that she was pregnant during a performance on “Saturday Night Live” in April.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.